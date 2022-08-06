Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:52 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.

They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.

