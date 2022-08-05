Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90

The motorcycle that was involved in the accident Thursday morning.
The motorcycle that was involved in the accident Thursday morning.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I-90 Westbound was backed up on Thursday morning because of an accident.

It happened at 8 am near Exit 57.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided and the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Patrol says charges are pending against the motorcyclist.

