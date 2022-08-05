Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally

Taten's fourth annual Lemonade Stand.
Taten's fourth annual Lemonade Stand.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Rally comes to mind you think motorcycles, but today we talked to someone who brought something different to the rally, lemonade.

Taten’s Lemonade stand is back at the rally for its fourth year. The stand offers free water and lemonade to rallygoers but will take donations. All proceeds from the stand will go to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis.

12 year-old Taten Adams says the lemonade stand is a great way to bring awareness to the shelter.

“More people go the library, more people that got abused go to the library than the shelter and that makes me feel sad that like when I’m doing this and raising donations it makes more people aware that the domestic violence shelter is here,” said Taten Adams.

Taten’s mother Ashley, who is also the executive director of the shelter, says she is proud of her son, especially since all the materials for the lemonade stand are bought with Taten’s birthday money.

“It’s an incredible feeling, he’s always had a kind heart and to see him do something where he can give back to the community, in something that I also give back in is a good feeling, said Ashley Adams.

Taten’s Lemonade stand will be open through August 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 832 Sherman St in Sturgis.

