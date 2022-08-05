Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting outside Scottsbluff grocery store

A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Scottsbluff Police found two men in the parking lot of Main Street Market. Alexander J. Maldonado, 35-years-old, of Gering, was taken into custody. While Martin A. Maldonado, 34-years-old of Scottsbluff, suffered a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

Alexander J. Maldonado was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Protection Order Violation, and Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
The mugshot of Thomas Mraz who was sentenced to 48 months in the Lawrence County Jail for...
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting

Latest News

Rapid City man draws 12-year prison term for child porn
HealthWatch
HealthWatch-The importance of breastfeeding
Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood.
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
Every week, health and fitness experts from across the Black Hills bring you tips and advice...
Health Watch: Benefits of Breastfeeding