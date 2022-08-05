Rapid City Officials reminding property and homeowners to trim overgrown trees

Rapid City property owners are being reminded to trim branches and avoid blocking signs that...
Rapid City property owners are being reminded to trim branches and avoid blocking signs that can interfere with the flow of traffic.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City property owners are being reminded to trim branches and avoid blocking signs that can interfere with the flow of traffic.

Located on the corner of St. Patrick and 3rd streets. Southbound at the intersection, several trees extend to the road blocking both the stop and pedestrian signs.

Roger Hall, City Engineer for Rapid City, says that heavy rainfall contributed to the overgrown trees, but property and homeowners must pay close attention to their landscaping to avoid covering signs

Hall states “Primarily it is the homeowner’s responsibility to maintain their trees to keep the street signs and the sidewalks clear of overhanging branches so, we just want to remind homeowners to take a look outside their houses and everything and make sure that the trees are properly trimmed and clear of our signs.”

With schools opening back up, Hall says that tree branches blocking signs pose a danger to kids in school zones.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
The mugshot of Thomas Mraz who was sentenced to 48 months in the Lawrence County Jail for...
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
Motorcycle crash
Wisconsin Biker killed in Sunday crash near Lead

Latest News

Law enforcement and other emergency responders will have better radio access in the Black Hills...
911 Dispatchers get a boost in telecommunication thanks to a state radio update
Taten's fourth annual Lemonade Stand.
Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally
Much cooler temperatures
Cooler and Rainy this Weekend
A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store Thursday...
Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting outside Scottsbluff grocery store