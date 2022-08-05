Hot Today with Isolated Storms; Much Cooler this Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More hot temperatures can be expected today ahead of a cold front that will finally bring a break from the heat this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 100s south and east of the Black Hills today, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front slowly slides southeast across the area later today. Strong winds are possible with some of the storms.

Much cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s can be expected this weekend. As a strong upper level trough moves through late Saturday, widespread rain will develop - overnight Saturday ending Sunday morning.

Hot and dry weather returns next week.

