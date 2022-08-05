Good Chance of Rain This Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain will move into our area from the southwest this evening. As the rain moves in, it will break up a bit. We still expect to see some showers tonight, but the heaviest tonight will be north of us in North Dakota and Montana. Tomorrow during the day, light showers are possible, but nothing looks to be heavy, with the exception of northern counties. The heaviest rain for the Black Hills and Rapid City will occur overnight tomorrow into Sunday morning. The showers then may continue throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow and Sunday will be much better with highs in the 70s for most of our area. Unfortunately, the temperatures will begin to increase throughout next week. Highs may be near 100 next Thursday

