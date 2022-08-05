Firefighters make progress on Fish Wildfire

Fire has been burning near Sundance, Wyo. since Sunday
About 7 miles from the Fish Wildfire(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters are making progress in taming the Fish Wildfire that has been burning near Sundance since Sunday.

Earlier this morning, all evacuation orders were lifted, and residents were able to return to their homes. An area closure remains in place for parts of the Black Hills National Forest.

Firefighters strengthened fire lines, increasing containment to 44 percent and they expect that to improve in the coming days, if fire behavior continues to diminish. That’s according to a release from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.

In the last 24 hours there was no growth in the fire, still standing at 6,668 acres.

