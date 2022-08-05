Bikers roll into the Black Hills for the 82nd Sturgis Rally

Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the 82nd motorcycle rally.
Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the 82nd motorcycle rally.(KOTA TV)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -While bikers and vendors have been here setting up throughout the week, the party known as the Sturgis Rally heats up.

“It’s been awesome it’s already getting rowdy for sure. A lot of funny people, just an awesome time for sure”, said Giovanna, visitor from California.

Walking down main street there are some newcomers here in South Dakota.

“Well it’s our first time here so everything is brand new it’s exciting”, said a couple from Texas.

On the other note there were longtime rally goers who have experienced this annual event for years sometimes decades.

The organizers for the rally reminds bikers to stay hydrated and ride safe.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
The mugshot of Thomas Mraz who was sentenced to 48 months in the Lawrence County Jail for...
Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges
Motorcycle crash
Wisconsin Biker killed in Sunday crash near Lead

Latest News

Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics.
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences
Rapid City property owners are being reminded to trim branches and avoid blocking signs that...
Rapid City Officials reminding property and homeowners to trim overgrown trees
Law enforcement and other emergency responders will have better radio access in the Black Hills...
911 Dispatchers get a boost in telecommunication thanks to a state radio update
Taten's fourth annual Lemonade Stand.
Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally