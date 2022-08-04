Wisconsin Biker killed in Sunday crash near Lead

By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning has been released.

George Seliger, 28 of Wausau, Wisc., was killed on Highway 14-A when he failed to negotiate a curve, going across the oncoming lane and into a ditch, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Seliger, who reportedly was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

