Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood.

The Whitewood man was arrested after dozens of dogs were seized from his property back in October of 2020.

Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on June 30, 2022 and was sentenced to four years in the Lawrence County Jail with no chance of parole.

This will be served concurrently with a four year sentence in a Meade County rape case.

Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald stated “He’ll actually parole out before he served his complete jail sentence here in Lawrence County so he will be returned to the Lawrence County Jail to finish his four years sentence”.

Mraz will serve his remaining time in the Lawrence County Jail after he is released from the Meade County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.