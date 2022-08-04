Smith holds meet-and-greet in Rapid City, Noem anticipates campaigning west river

With fall right around the corner, the candidates for Governor are making their case to voters,...
With fall right around the corner, the candidates for Governor are making their case to voters, and they’re keeping a particular constituency in mind.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:02 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall right around the corner, the candidates for Governor are making their case to voters, and they’re keeping a particular constituency in mind.

Democratic nominee Jamie Smith made his first appearance in the Black Hills courting west river voters about two weeks ago, and made another appearance Wednesday at a picnic and meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Park.

He said that voters west river are going to be crucial in deciding who wins this fall’s election.

”There’s no place in the state that’s not important, I really want people to understand that,” Smith said. “Everybody matters to Jamie Smith. So, my goal is to make sure, through the way I campaign that people know that they matter to me.”

Governor Kristi Noem also anticipates making several appearances in the Black Hills over the next few months, her campaign’s communications director Ian Fury telling us tonight in a statement;

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish wildfire burns about 7 miles out of Sundance, Wyoming.
Fish Wildfire burns at 0% containment near Sundance, Wyoming
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
The Fish Wildfire that started on Sunday July 31, 2022 is still blazing on Tuesday 02, 2022.
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City

Latest News

The firefighters got donations from the community for fighting the fish fire.
Fish fire firefighters receive outstanding support from the community
Star Village makes a splash at pop up sprinkler party
Star Village makes a splash at pop up sprinkler party
New and affordable housing is up and running in Rapid City as Lloyd Companies...The Club for...
Affordable Housing Project
This was one of the helicopters helping out at the fish wildfire.
Update on the Fish wildfire