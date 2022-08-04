Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.

The victim received minor injuries. He did not know who the suspects were, and there is no description.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
The Fish Wildfire that started on Sunday July 31, 2022 is still blazing on Tuesday 02, 2022.
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
Arrest made in rash of vehicle burglaries.
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
When Krista Luciano arrived at the house, she says it was nothing like the photos she viewed...
RENTAL REMORSE: Woman experiences “creepy” living conditions at Airbnb

Latest News

Kremer leads her steer to the barn at the Butte and Lawrence County Fair in Nisland.
A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’
.
west river campaigning
.
motorcycle safety
.
helping fire fighters