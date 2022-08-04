Mixology at Home - Spicy Fifty
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a cocktail that really spices up your home drink menu, the Spicy Fifty.
This drink made its first appearance at a London bar called Fifty. I was introduced to it at a Rapid City bar that sadly no longer exists. However, the drink lives under others name at two local establishments.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz vanilla vodka
- 1 oz Elderflower liqueur
- 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
- 3/4 oz honey syrup
- 4 slices of jalapeno pepper (one for garnish)
- A couple of drops of chili tincture
Directions:
- Take three slices of a jalapeno pepper and muddle in a mixing tin or shaker, without ice.
- Add ice and then the vanilla vodka, Elderflower liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice and honey syrup (bitters if you opt for it instead of tincture).
- Shake and strain into a martini glass.
- Squeeze a couple of drops of chili tincture into the drink.
