Mixology at Home - Spicy Fifty

By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a cocktail that really spices up your home drink menu, the Spicy Fifty.

This drink made its first appearance at a London bar called Fifty. I was introduced to it at a Rapid City bar that sadly no longer exists. However, the drink lives under others name at two local establishments.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz vanilla vodka
  • 1 oz Elderflower liqueur
  • 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 oz honey syrup
  • 4 slices of jalapeno pepper (one for garnish)
  • A couple of drops of chili tincture

Directions:

  • Take three slices of a jalapeno pepper and muddle in a mixing tin or shaker, without ice.
  • Add ice and then the vanilla vodka, Elderflower liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice and honey syrup (bitters if you opt for it instead of tincture).
  • Shake and strain into a martini glass.
  • Squeeze a couple of drops of chili tincture into the drink.

