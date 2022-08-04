Mixology at Home - Spicy Fifty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a cocktail that really spices up your home drink menu, the Spicy Fifty.

This drink made its first appearance at a London bar called Fifty. I was introduced to it at a Rapid City bar that sadly no longer exists. However, the drink lives under others name at two local establishments.

Ingredients:

2 oz vanilla vodka

1 oz Elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz honey syrup

4 slices of jalapeno pepper (one for garnish)

A couple of drops of chili tincture

Directions:

Take three slices of a jalapeno pepper and muddle in a mixing tin or shaker, without ice.

Add ice and then the vanilla vodka, Elderflower liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice and honey syrup (bitters if you opt for it instead of tincture).

Shake and strain into a martini glass.

Squeeze a couple of drops of chili tincture into the drink.

