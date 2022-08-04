Heavy Rain to Start the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is likely over the next few days. Tonight and the early portion of the day tomorrow will be mostly dry with only light showers possible. Tomorrow evening will be when the heaviest rain will occur. It will start around 5-7pm and could last for several hours. The rain will also be very widespread, so most of our area will likely see rain at some point. From Midnight tomorrow through sunrise Saturday, the rain will break up a bit for Rapid City and the Black Hills, but rain will continue to be consistent for northern counties throughout Saturday morning. During the day on Saturday, another round of rain will move southeast and impact the Black Hills and Rapid City by the afternoon. Through Sunday, parts of our area could see over an inch of rainfall. Overnight lows tonight will only drop into the 70s for parts of our area. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot for the South Dakota Plains, but better for Northeast Wyoming. By Saturday, most of our area will see highs in the 70s. Sunday will also be nice, but throughout next week we will see temperatures rise again. Could be near 100° this time next week.

