Fish fire firefighters receive outstanding support from the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People from across the Black Hills are aiming to help the firefighters battling the Fish wildfire.

The community has shown tremendous amount of support by donating goods. This has helped the firefighters stay on their feet longer while they continue to contain the fire. The Public Information Officer for the Rocky Mountain Incident Team Michelle Kelly says the donations are appreciated but it is also important to continue to support your local fire stations even after the fire is over.

“They’ve also been coming in and really giving a lot of food and water to the firefighters bringing fresh fruit, prepared meal, water, Gatorade, snacks. As the community has poured those resources in not only here but also to their local fire departments,” said Kelly.

While the donations are helpful, now they are asking the public to hold off due to the amount of donations they currently have.

