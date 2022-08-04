LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act

Biden meets with business and labor leaders to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to meet with business and labor leaders to discuss a bill aimed at lowering health care costs, reducing the deficit and helping Americans dealing with inflation.

The White House said the Inflation Reduction Act would lower costs for families and businesses, lower energy costs and boost domestic manufacturing. Biden plans to meet virtually with attendees, as he is isolating while positive for COVID-19.

The 10-year measure includes hundreds of billions in spending and tax breaks to encourage alternative energy production and to bolster fossil fuels with steps like tax breaks for technology that reduces carbon emissions.

There’s also money to help people buy private health coverage and provisions giving Medicare the power to negotiate prices on some drugs with pharmaceutical makers.

