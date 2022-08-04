13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
The Fish Wildfire that started on Sunday July 31, 2022 is still blazing on Tuesday 02, 2022.
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
Arrest made in rash of vehicle burglaries.
Police arrest Rapid City burglary suspect
When Krista Luciano arrived at the house, she says it was nothing like the photos she viewed...
RENTAL REMORSE: Woman experiences “creepy” living conditions at Airbnb

Latest News

Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new...
Krispy Kreme brings back fall favorites earlier than ever
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to...
Divers find buried treasure in Bahamas from ship that sank 366 years ago
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy