The second annual ‘Water Warz’ is held in Box Elder

The event is put on by the Box Elder Police and Fire Departments, and features all sorts of water activities fun for all ages, such as a dunk tank, and water balloon sling-shots.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:19 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - We’re officially in August, which means kids will be going back to school, and fun summer excursions will start to wrap up.

But, there was still an opportunity Tuesday evening to have some fun in the sun, at the second annual ‘Water Warz’ in Box Elder.

The event is put on by the Box Elder Police and Fire Departments, and features all sorts of water activities fun for all ages, such as a dunk tank, and water balloon sling-shots.

The event ends with a water battle between the police and fire departments.

Officer John Cargill said that this is part of the list of growing community-oriented events that are taking place as the population of Box Elder continues to expand.

”Tuesday nights, we’ve been making sure to have event’s life food truck event, bike week, car week, we’ve even had movie week which we like to do every so often on Tuesdays,” Cargill said. “So, with the growth of our community, we’re going to continue to provide great opportunities like this.”

A food truck, and popsicles were available for all those in attendance.

