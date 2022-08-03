Sasquatch headed back to the championship series

Spearfish defeats Big Sticks 6-1
8-2 Sasquatch
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:57 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After dropping game one of the division series against the Badlands Big Sticks the Sasquatch battled back to win two in a row on the road to take the best of 3 series. Spearfish moves on to the championship series for the second consecutive season. The Sasquatch will match up with Western Nebraska for the Independence League title.

