Much Nicer By the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Small chances of showers tonight and tomorrow, but otherwise mostly dry. Friday is when we will see more rain with scattered showers likely. That rain will continue Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow will be hot with most of our area near 100°. Temperatures on Friday will be hot as well, but much nicer weather is expected by the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.