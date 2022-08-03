Much Nicer By the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Small chances of showers tonight and tomorrow, but otherwise mostly dry. Friday is when we will see more rain with scattered showers likely. That rain will continue Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow will be hot with most of our area near 100°. Temperatures on Friday will be hot as well, but much nicer weather is expected by the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish wildfire burns about 7 miles out of Sundance, Wyoming.
Fish Wildfire burns at 0% containment near Sundance, Wyoming
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
The Fish Wildfire that started on Sunday July 31, 2022 is still blazing on Tuesday 02, 2022.
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Close to the Week but a Break this Weekend
Hot weather Thursday and Friday
Heat and Hazy Weather Will Continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hazy and Hot Today with Isolated Afternoon Storms
Better by the weekend
Very Hot This Week