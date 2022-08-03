Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford.

Investigators said the gruesome discovery began as a welfare check and a possible missing person case at the home.

As deputies were attempting to execute a search warrant, they encountered a man at the home who made aggressive movements toward the deputies with a knife. The man was shot and killed by deputies. No deputies were injured.

Deputies then entered the home and found the bodies of the two women, identified as Kim Nguyen, 42, and her daughter Lam-Anh Tran, 18.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time. Officials did not release further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

