Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control.

Timothy Sherwin the Incident Commander of the Wyoming Type-3 Team stated “Spotting and individual torching so, when that heat does start to build up, those slopes and those tight areas we do get some isolated torching, isolated crown runs and that helps perpetuate that fire spread”.

The team helping to contain the fire is made up of 240 people who are trying out different strategies to quickly extinguish the flames.

“Currently we are implementing many different management strategies such as point protection, direct line, utilization of aircraft,” said Sherwin.

The focus of the team on Tuesday was to set up an anchor point to better manage the fire making it less unpredictable.

“The interesting thing about these fires is they can turn rapidly and be done in three days, or they can continue but I do say that we are continuing to develop that anchor point and continue to build upon what’s been provided,” stated Sherwin.

As the weather makes it hard for the fire to slow down there is still a lot of work left to do. If you want to keep up with the status of the fire you can visit the Cook County Emergency Management Facebook page for more updates.

