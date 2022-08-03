Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting

Rapid City police are investigating Tuesday night’s incident
Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(Source: MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City.

Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting.

The incident started around 8 p.m. as an altercation between the two people on the 700 block of South Street, according to witnesses. At one point, police say, the biker pulled a handgun and shot at the SUV and then fled the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

