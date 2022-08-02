Wildfire Smoke Will Continue This Evening and Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Aug. 2, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have an Air Quality Alert in effect for parts of Northeast Wyoming until 1pm tomorrow. Avoid outdoor activities or physical exertion if you have any respiratory problems. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect for Perkins and Ziebach counties until 7pm this evening. The wildfire smoke will unfortunately get worse throughout the evening.

