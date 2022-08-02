RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration

The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to...
The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir.

The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities.

The project has been met with fierce opposition from members of the Rapid City community, including indigenous activists.

Opponents of the resolution point to a report from the National Forest Service, saying that there was minimal risk of water contamination.

However, proponents, such as James Preston with Rapid City Watershed Action, say aside from the environmental implications, the project could hurt a lot of other things, such as the economy.

”This exploration project is the opening of the door, and the risk to our economy here in town to the cost of water, is far too great to even allow that small door to open up,” Preston said.

The passage of the resolution did come with a change. Four paragraphs in the resolution that some council members found too emotional, were taken out of the approved motion.

It passed 7-2.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
Fish wildfire burns about 7 miles out of Sundance, Wyoming.
Fish Wildfire burns at 0% containment near Sundance, Wyoming
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash

Latest News

Elevate Rapid City is giving people in the area the opportunity to unleash their own...
Applications open for funds to local startups
Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosting Rally at Exit 55
Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosting Rally at Exit 55
Fish Wildfire burns at 0% containment near Sundance, Wyoming
Fish Wildfire burns at 0% containment near Sundance, Wyoming.
Construction crews work around high temperatures
Construction crews work around high temperatures.