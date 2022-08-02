Kyle man charged with sex crimes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 37 year-old Joshua Sharp of Kyle, South Dakota has been arrested for multiple charges such as abusive sexual contact, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

According to a release, Sharp sexually abused two children less than 12 years old between August 2019 and December 2021 in Kyle. Sharp also received and possessed child pornography during this time.

Sharp was indicted in July, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon his conviction is life in federal prison.

