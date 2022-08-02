Heat and Hazy Weather Will Continue

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wildfire smoke will continue to impact the area tonight and tomorrow. Showers will continue tonight, but most of our area will be clear tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow won’t be as bad. Most of our area will see highs around 90°. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be very hot again with highs near 100°. The weekend is looking a lot better.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fish wildfire burns about 7 miles out of Sundance, Wyoming.
Fish Wildfire burns at 0% containment near Sundance, Wyoming
Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hazy and Hot Today with Isolated Afternoon Storms
Better by the weekend
Very Hot This Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Temperatures for Most of the Week
Weather
Ringing in August with plenty of heat