Heat and Hazy Weather Will Continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wildfire smoke will continue to impact the area tonight and tomorrow. Showers will continue tonight, but most of our area will be clear tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow won’t be as bad. Most of our area will see highs around 90°. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be very hot again with highs near 100°. The weekend is looking a lot better.

