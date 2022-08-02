DSS to hold child care listening sessions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services is going to hold several listening sessions for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person.

“Child care is an important issue for families, businesses and communities across South Dakota,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “It is important to hear from those directly affected on how the one-time funds we have available can best be put to use.”

DSS has $38 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to support child care. Funds can be used for any allowable use of federal Child Care Development Funds and must meet all federal requirements.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.