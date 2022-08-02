August heat index showing signs of potential wildfires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The National Interagency Coordination Center released its August heat index report showing areas with the largest potential to have wildfires.

States like Texas and South Dakota are on their map in deep red, indicating a high potential for wildfires

The goal of the fire outlook report is to allow decision makers like local fire fighter departments to make more proactive decisions on fire management, in hopes of protecting lives and properties. Experts say that this heat index we are experiencing will be around for a while and urges everyone to stay safe.

“It is really, it sticks to what we call a big upper-level ridge over the area. It is a big heat dome that stays across the region, and it is a blocking pattern which means that the pattern does not shift west or east so, when we get this pattern, it sets up over the Northern Great Plains and especially. It locks us into this heat and that is what we are expecting over the next 2 to 4 weeks.” says Dr. Darren Clabo, Fire Metrologist at South Dakota Mines.

He suggests watching the forecast every day for weather updates, paying close attention to the days when the heat index is over 90, and staying in cooled areas for safety.

