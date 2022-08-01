Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire

(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One man is dead after being pursued by, and then shooting at, Wyoming state troopers.

Friday night around 10, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man walking alongside I-90 in Crook County.

It was later learned that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.

The officers pursued the man, who later fired several shots before fleeing.

A search was conducted throughout the night, and the man was found just after 11 the next morning.

He began firing at law enforcement again, before being struck by return fire.

The man was later pronounced dead after being taken into custody and receiving medical attention.

No officers we’re injured, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the case.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
RCPD officer involved shooting summary
Childcare facilities and parents and battling the rising cost of quality learning in South...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
Man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for murder and firearm
Josh Haugen Foundation
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety

Latest News

A motorcycle backs into the parking space on Main Street in Sturgis
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
Childcare facilities and parents and battling the rising cost of quality learning in South...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
Lead, South Dakota
Sales revenue provides boost to Lead’s economy
Josh Haugen Foundation
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety