Wildfire in Black Hills national forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday.

It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south of Sundance, Wyo., and east of Wyoming Highway 585.Evacuations are occurring from South of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585.

Fish Fire (Public)

Resources from Crook County, U.S. Forest Service and State of Wyoming Division of Forestry are actively engaged in suppression efforts. Air attack resources including a Type 1 (heavy) helicopter and airtankers are also being used.

For public and firefighter safety, the public is asked to stay away from the area until it is safe to return.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.