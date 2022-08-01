Very Hot This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some showers tomorrow, but nothing is expected to be heavy. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot with triple digits for Western South Dakota. We also are going to see some hazy weather. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a little bit better, but then we could see triple digits again Thursday and Friday. Temps will cool down again by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.