Spearfish Community Foundation launches new initiative “Impacting Tomorrow Together”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Spearfish Community Foundation is one of 80 Community Savings Accounts/Community Foundations that fall under the umbrella of the South Dakota Community Foundation.

“Spearfish Community Foundation’s mission: to serve as a local endowment to promote the social and economic well-being and enhance the quality of life for Spearfish community,” said Sue Konstant, board chair for the Spearfish Community Foundation. “As a local community savings account under the umbrella of the South Dakota Community Foundation, SCF ensures that charitable funds are invested in local programs and projects that make Spearfish a better place to work, live, play and visit.”

Impacting Tomorrow Together is SCF’s restructured fund development and grant program. Our updated vision is to award larger gifts to fewer “charitable-purpose” projects/programs to make a bigger community impact.



Impacting Tomorrow Together allows SCF to leverage collective resources and fund larger grants to local nonprofits’ programs/projects that address community needs. Focus areas for these high community impact grants include, but are not limited to: health, senior citizens, recreation, community beautification arts & culture, and public safety.



Impacting Tomorrow Together inspires community-wide collaboration. We are grateful to the City of Spearfish and numerous other community leaders who are partnering with SCF not only to identify visionary and sustainable community betterment programs/projects but to assist in raising funds for these programs/projects. We are especially grateful to the City of Spearfish for designing and managing a path for Spearfish residents to donate to SCF through their water bill. Check out the City’s website to sign up! SCF’s donation mantra is that no gift is too small or too large but all are appreciated.



Impacting Tomorrow Together’s first high community impact grant will fund a Spearfish Rec Path enhancement program. Several other visionary community betterment projects that have been identified through extensive community outreach efforts are also being considered. Spearfish is growing and so are we! Watch for future announcements on other programs and projects that SCF may be funding.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.