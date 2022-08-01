Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges

The rapper was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31.
By Bria Gremillion and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – The rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail in Louisiana for several charges over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Arrest records show that detectives interviewed the person involved in the assault, who sustained minor injuries during the attack, WAFB reported.

After an investigation, Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was arrested in connection to the assault.

He is facing several charges, including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.

The Louisiana rapper is famous for his popular hit songs like “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Shake Ya A***,” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Oct. 28, 2000.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
Authorities say two Houston residents were caught making fraudulent diesel purchases at a gas...
Couple arrested for stealing gas following ‘suspicious purchases,’ authorities say
Childcare facilities and parents and battling the rising cost of quality learning in South...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
A motorcycle backs into the parking space on Main Street in Sturgis
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready

Latest News

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
Big cities are seeing their schools shrink, with more schools serving fewer students, resulting...
Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say