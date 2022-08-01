Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday.
According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.
The person was not wearing a helmet and died after being thrown from the motorcycle.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
