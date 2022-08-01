Man mauled to death by dogs while walking in California neighborhood, police say

Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Calif. (Gray News) – A man was attacked and killed by dogs in a California neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Selma Police Department, officers were called to the area and found a good Samaritan trying to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old man.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man, who was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police said the person who tried to intervene was bitten by one of the dogs, but their injuries are minor.

Officers, along with animal control, captured and quarantined the dogs. Officials did not say how many were involved.

During the investigation, police found that the dogs had escaped from a nearby home and attacked the victim as he was walking through the neighborhood.

Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been publicly released.

Selma is located about 15 miles southeast of Fresno.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Authorities say two Houston residents were caught making fraudulent diesel purchases at a gas...
Couple arrested for stealing gas following ‘suspicious purchases,’ authorities say
Childcare facilities and parents and battling the rising cost of quality learning in South...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic...
The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say