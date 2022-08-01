Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DALLAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas died after he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a woman whom he shot, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot an adult female in the neck Saturday while inside an apartment. The bullet went through the woman’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg.

Police said Redmon died at the hospital. They did not release the condition of the woman.

Dallas police said they are still investigating.

