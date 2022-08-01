Hot Temperatures for Most of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Triple digit heat can be expected today and Tuesday, and again Friday as a hot summer ridge of high pressure nudges over the area. Extreme fire danger exists today with the combination of hot temperatures, low humidity and locally gusty winds creating critical fire weather conditions.

A weak cold front brings slightly less hot air for midweek, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Hazy skies can be expected Tuesday as smoke from the western wildfires moves in from the west.

Midweek temps will be slightly lower, but triple digit heat returns Friday.

More active weather is possible this weekend into next week as a few disturbances move atop the ridge of high pressure over the plains. That scenario could bring us a little better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

