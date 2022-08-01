Gas prices decrease for the 4th week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Gas prices have fallen for the 4th straight week after steady increases since March.

According to a report from Stacker, the national average gas price was $4.26 on Friday, that’s down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 in June.

The average gas price for South Dakota currently sits at $4.21 per gallon. Stacker says the current gas price is $4.37 for Rapid City.

According to data from the World Population Review, the gas tax for South Dakota is at 30 cents per gallon, which ranks 22nd among all states.

