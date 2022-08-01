Cooking Made Easy - Jazzing up Scrambled Eggs

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tired of those boring old scrambled eggs?

Here’s an easy and unique way to jazz them up!

Whisk together 8 eggs. Add 1 can of cream of celery soup, undiluted. Then add a half teaspoon of pepper. Cook over medium heat until eggs are done but still soft. Top with parsley flakes, chives, or chopped celery leaves. You’ll simply LOVE what just a can of soup can do for scrambled eggs!

It's National Junk Food Day, Rapid City
Today's recipe is the classic Sazerac.
Mary's Mountain Cookies gives the community a 'sweet reprieve' with free cookie tokens
Cooking Made Easy - Tips on How to Avoid a Soggy Pie Crust
