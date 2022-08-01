The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution

South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic...
South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The childcare crisis isn’t new to South Dakota, in fact, an advocate for childcare in South Dakota said that she has been battling the issue for more than a decade. Low wages, work shortages, and affordable childcare are all issues for parents and providers.

With only enough licensed and registered childcare providers in the state to satisfy 64 percent of the need, Kayla Klein a childcare advocate, says businesses need to take the initiative.

“Gosh, I’ve talked to casinos that have purchased buildings so they can have houses for their children-or for their staff. They’ve purchased slots in an apartment, just so they know that they’re going to have housing if that’s a barrier for their workforce,” explains the Director of Early Learners South Dakota, Kayla Klein. “The same thing needs to happen with childcare and we’re slowly starting to see that happen with childcare.”

Kline says the childcare business cannot be looked at like a typical business. Most businesses can increase the price of goods or services if they need to pay their employees more or if costs increase. Childcare providers cannot do that. One possible solution Kline has been discussing would be to split the cost of childcare.

“Something we’ve been talking a lot about is this model of tri-share. Some states have been trying this where a third is paid by the state, a third is paid by the business, and a third is paid by the parent.”

Michigan uses a similar program for people at a certain income level. However, that state does have a 4.25 percent state income tax and used various state funding and grant options to fund the tri-share program.

In South Dakota, parents and providers agree that something needs to change to keep childcare providers. A report from South Dakota Kids Count says the median wage for a childcare worker in the state is just below $11, which is barely enough for a three-person household to live above the poverty line.

Klein states, “And the state will either have to decide to invest in the children in the State of South Dakota or, I would say and, businesses need to get creative and innovative and support their workforce when it comes to childcare.”

Klein is hoping to ensure childcare workers are paid competitive wages and parents have fair access to high-quality learning for their children.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Authorities say two Houston residents were caught making fraudulent diesel purchases at a gas...
Couple arrested for stealing gas following ‘suspicious purchases,’ authorities say
Childcare facilities and parents and battling the rising cost of quality learning in South...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
A motorcycle backs into the parking space on Main Street in Sturgis
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
Childcare facilities and parents and battling the rising cost of quality learning in South...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale