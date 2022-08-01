28th SFS wins Air Force award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – The 28th Security Forces Squadron was recognized as the 2021 Air Force Best Medium Security Forces Unit after receiving the honor March 21, 2022.

The award was presented by Brig. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Director of Security Forces, and deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, headquarters U.S. Air Force.

The 28th SFS competed against 35 other medium security forces units to win the annual award. Ultimately, winning units are chosen based on their member’s accomplishments, process improvements and innovations that enhance the U.S. Air Force mission.

