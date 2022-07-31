Hot weather to stick around

HOT
HOT(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:41 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tomorrow we continue to stay in the 90s with the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms later on Sunday evening. Starting Monday we get uncomfortably hot with temperatures hitting the upper 90s. Tuesday looks to be blazing hot still with a few places looking to hit 100. Wednesday we’re still hot, but slightly cooler only to have temperatures climb back up into the mid to upper 90s.

