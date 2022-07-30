WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters

Authorities in Arizona released a video of crews rescuing a woman who was trapped in her car due to rising flood waters. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia, Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Residents outside of Phoenix woke up Friday to the aftermath of extensive flooding in the area.

Officials in Apache Junction confirmed at least five people had to be rescued, with others swept away in their vehicles.

Arizona’s Family reports authorities released body camera video showing one of the rescues, where a woman, later identified as Sur Teders, could be heard calling to officers for assistance with her dog also needing help.

The woman’s grandson, Connor Smith, said he came to her aid but couldn’t reach her because of the floodwaters, and that’s when he called 911.

Smith said his grandmother was physically OK after the incident, but the family has lost their dog. Teders’ granddaughter posted about the ordeal on social media and urged the community to participate in the search for their pet.

Authorities said multiple rescues were completed Thursday night as residents got caught in the rushing water. Crews also rescued a person from their home after floodwaters trapped them inside.

The city reported rescue crews were out Friday morning to clear roadways of dirt and debris.

Apache Junction city officials said most streets were open Friday evening, but drivers were still urged to use caution.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police are investigating after a toddler's burned body was found near a highway.
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
A photo, letter, and a address book is all that remains of Faye Johnson's personal effects
Personal effects discovered in 1970 murder case file
RCPD officer involved shooting summary

Latest News

Tempe police say no one was injured.
Officers search for armed man inside busy Arizona shopping mall
Students who are part of the 4-H club where able to showcase their work at the Meade County Fair
The Six Meade County Fair
South Dakota is making a plan for more EV chargers that are NEVI complacent at the 4...
The Six EV Charging Stations
They RCAS is planning on working out a new leadership plan based off of District 49 in Colorado...
The Six RCAS Leadership