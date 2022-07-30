Very Hot This Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some isolated storms in the afternoon, but not our entire area will see rainfall. Temperatures today will really start to get hot with highs well into the 90s for much of our area. Temperatures will only get worse tomorrow and into the work week with highs near 100°. The hottest day for Rapid City will be Tuesday, with the downtown area possibly getting into the triple digits.

