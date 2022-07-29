What small businesses are doing to combat inflation, gas prices and recession

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “It has been a solid year, not as crazy as 2021, but still a good year for us.” Says Jim Hagen, South Dakota Secretary of Tourism.

According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, 2021 saw record numbers of visitors throughout the state. Hagen says that 2022 visitor numbers are pointing in the right direction, but high gas prices have become a burden for some visitors, especially for small business owners.

Alan and Michala Potts, owners of Cruizzers Pizza in Keystone, South Dakota say they have had to adjust their business models due to inflation costs and high gas prices.

“Inflation...gas...and still covid; we have to go through multiple vendors because it is hard to get supplies,” says Alan Potts

With Supply chain issues and prices, The Potts changed from bottles to cans this year to try to recoup costs from the upcoming Sturgis Rally.

“For rally, we normally set up a beer stand just out front, and then we will also have our beer back here. In previous years all we did was have bottles, but this year because of inflation and stuff we had to look at our prices and we saw that the pounders...the 16 ounces aluminum cans were cheaper than the 12-ounce bottles.” Says Alan Potts.

With regards to a recession? The Potts says they have a plan b if it is necessary.

“Me and my wife’s plan b. I did ten years in the active force, and I have been in the reserves for the past two. I am transitioning to the army guard out of Camp Rapid here. If I needed to go full-time if something ever did happen or not, there is always that possibility. My wife could run this.”

