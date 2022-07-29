South Dakota Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the works

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Electric vehicles crossing South Dakota will find EV charging stations like the one in Wall easier as the state begins to add more.

Before the state could begin to place more electric vehicles chargers, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) required the South Dakota Department of Transportation to plan where those chargers would be placed. These locations are known as Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC), and are located on I-29, I-229, I-90, and I-190. The other requirement was to make sure the electric fuel stations are National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) compliant.

“That requires four chargers at 150 kilowatts each be installed at a minimum of 50 miles apart within one driving mile of the AFC or the interstate corridors,”

These EV chargers are being placed in order to make travel through South Dakota easier for both tourists and locals. The project should be ready to go by 2024, if you want to keep up with the process or have any comments regarding the EV charger placements you can go to https://dot.sd.gov/.

