RCPD officer involved shooting summary

(WBTV File)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The officer involved in the shooting of Shania Watkins on May 31, 2022, has been justified in using lethal force, summary provided Friday show.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General’ Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident took place when a RCPD officer began issuing commands to Shania Watkins, who was pulled over following pursuit.

Watkins then began backing up and collided with the front end of the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer fired seven rounds through the passenger’s front door and window. The driver also collided with a second RCPD vehicle that had been parked parallel to the first police vehicle.

“The Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an independent, thorough and complete investigation into this incident at the request of the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD),” Vargo said. “Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar was the reviewer of this incident and deemed the application and use of force was justified in this tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation.”

Watkins suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a Rapid City hospital.

The summary can be read here. Overhead photos of the Galant and two RCPD police vehicles at the end of the incident can be found here.

