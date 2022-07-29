Name released in Ziebach County fatal crash

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Nathan Bootz, a 31-year-old man from Lemmon, has been identified as the person who died early last Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of  Bison.

The incident occurred when Bootz’s failed to negotiate a left curve on South Dakota Highway 20. The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

